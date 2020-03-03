Real estate property assessments under way in Albemarle County

Published Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020, 12:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County is working to increase the quality of real estate data for properties in the rural areas to improve the accuracy of assessments.

These inspections are a normal part of the assessment process and occur on approximately 1/5 of properties annually. While these visits are primarily completed by county appraisal staff, Wingate Appraisal Services is working under a contract with Albemarle County to assist with property inspections in rural parts of Albemarle County, between March and July.

Onsite property inspections are an important part of the assessment process. They are needed to ensure that property information on-file with Albemarle County is accurate and up to date.

The inspections are of the exterior of buildings on the property.

The individuals completing the assessments will have county IDs and be driving vehicles marked with signs that read “Real Estate Assessment – Wingate Appraisal Services”. A letter explaining the inspection process on Albemarle County letterhead and signed by the County Assessor can be produced upon request.

The inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there, and in some cases ask specific questions about basement finish or other general details where needed. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with their review of the exterior property.

The inspectors’ names and vehicles descriptions have been registered with the Albemarle County Police Department.

Residents should call the Albemarle County Police Department if they see any suspicious activity.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”