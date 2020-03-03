Real estate property assessments under way in Albemarle County
Albemarle County is working to increase the quality of real estate data for properties in the rural areas to improve the accuracy of assessments.
These inspections are a normal part of the assessment process and occur on approximately 1/5 of properties annually. While these visits are primarily completed by county appraisal staff, Wingate Appraisal Services is working under a contract with Albemarle County to assist with property inspections in rural parts of Albemarle County, between March and July.
Onsite property inspections are an important part of the assessment process. They are needed to ensure that property information on-file with Albemarle County is accurate and up to date.
The inspections are of the exterior of buildings on the property.
The individuals completing the assessments will have county IDs and be driving vehicles marked with signs that read “Real Estate Assessment – Wingate Appraisal Services”. A letter explaining the inspection process on Albemarle County letterhead and signed by the County Assessor can be produced upon request.
The inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there, and in some cases ask specific questions about basement finish or other general details where needed. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with their review of the exterior property.
The inspectors’ names and vehicles descriptions have been registered with the Albemarle County Police Department.
Residents should call the Albemarle County Police Department if they see any suspicious activity.
