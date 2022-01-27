R&B artist Monica, comedian Desi Banks coming to Altria Theater

Published Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 2:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Love and Laughter, featuring Grammy-award winning R&B artist, Monica, and actor and comedian, Desi Banks, is coming to Altria Theater on Sunday, April 3rd at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the Altria Theater show go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. Visit AltriaTheater.com to learn more.

Monica is a Grammy Award-winning artist, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was born and raised in Atlanta, and began her career at the tender age of 12 years old. She’s the youngest female ever to have two #1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.”

Banks is an actor, stand-up comedian and social media personality whose online presence reaches over 10 million followers across multiple platforms.

As a Stand Up, Banks has quickly risen through the ranks and become a force on the road in just a few years. After embarking on the 30 city “You’re my Boyfriend Tour” with B. Simone in 2018, he quickly started selling out his own headlining dates across the country.

In addition to being a favorite at colleges, selling out comedy clubs, and transitioning into theaters, in 2021 Desi began playing arenas on the In Real Life Comedy Tour alongside Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, and Lavell Crawford. With his ever-growing fanbase, Desi continues to establish himself as one stand up’s stars of today and the future.