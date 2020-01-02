Raven Industries to open facility in Waynesboro: Five jobs

Raven Industries announced Thursday that its Engineered Films Division is expanding its fabrication operations to the East Coast of the United States with the opening of a facility in Waynesboro.

Raven will begin operations in Waynesboro with approximately five team members in early 2020 and will expand based on business demand, according to a news release.

The company will custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products at its Waynesboro facility. Expanding fabrication to the U.S. East Coast allows Raven Engineered Films to continue growing its core product lines while simultaneously executing Raven Composites™, one of the company’s two strategic platforms for growth announced in November.

“We are committed to our core business and customers,” said Anthony Schmidt, VP and general manager of Raven Engineered Films. “Having a presence on the East Coast will allow us to respond more efficiently to the needs of our customers.”

