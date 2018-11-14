Raucous Auction returns, supporting Book Arts at the Virginia Center for the Book

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Center for the Book will host its annual Raucous Auction fundraiser to support the Book Arts community and letterpress studio that is home to the Commonwealth’s largest collection of movable type.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 5:30-8:00 PM

WHERE: Virginia Center for the Book, 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville (in Jefferson School City Center)

COST: This event is free and open to the public, with a $20 suggested donation or purchase.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, offering breathtaking prints, unique art items, improv musical entertainment by Monster Songster, and the best place to find unique handmade gifts as the holiday season approaches.

Some featured auction items include:

“Post-Factual Love Poem” by poet Paul Guest , framed and signed;

, framed and signed; Letterpress prints made with wood type by Detroit-based artist Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr .;

.; “Two Red Birds in White Cloud” by artist Dean Dass , framed;

, framed; Week-long stay at a private apartment in Paris, France ;

; A two-hour falconry experience for up to six people; plus

for up to six people; plus Additional details and auction item previews are available at VaBookCenter.org/Raucous.

A raffle will also take place during the event, with the chance to win a limited-edition copy of the 2018 Book Arts members’ project—titled Bird Talk—a flag-book featuring a cacophonous compendium of the birds and bird calls of North America. Produced through the hands-on work of more than twenty regional artists, the book features original artwork and letterpress typesetting from the Virginia Center for the Book collection. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event and are for sale online in advance at VaBookCenter.org/Raucous.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment