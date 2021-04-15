Rasoul releases plan to build on Virginia Democratic majority

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul announced this week his plan to invest in the long-term success of the Virginia Democratic Party.

The plan from Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, focuses on initiatives to build a diverse bench of candidates, hold on to and flip close seats, and build trust in less traditionally competitive districts.

Rasoul has operationalized outreach and training initiatives to reach new voters across Virginia. These include the Democratic Promise program, which has assisted over 1,000 Virginians struggling to access government services, and the Impact Center, which has trained over 2,000 activists, organizers, and candidates.

Rasoul’s plan includes:

Investing in year-round outreach through Democratic Promise

Training local Democratic Committees to use VAN and NGP, and sharing common resources such as press lists, donor information, and polling data

Building a blue bench by identifying potential candidates, especially women and people of color

Investing in voter registration, including outreach to “low-propensity” voters

Creating a Long-Term Strategy Director position through the Lieutenant Governor’s campaign, who will identify and prioritize vulnerable and contested districts

Read the full plan on Rasoul’s website.

“In Virginia, we’ve now seen what a Democratic trifecta can do for working people, for communities of color, and for equal rights,” said Rasoul. “As Lieutenant Governor, I will ensure we keep and grow this majority for the long term.”

