Rasoul releases first lieutenant governor campaign TV ad, ‘Progress’

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021, 9:52 am

Sam Rasoul’s campaign for lieutenant governor released its first television ad on Tuesday, “Progress.”

The ad chronicles Rasoul’s eight years of experience in the General Assembly, including fighting to expand Medicaid, deliver paid sick leave, and protect a woman’s right to choose, and his bold plans including a Marshall Plan for Moms.

The ad also features his three children, Jennah, Amirah, and Issa, and his spouse, Layaly.

The ad will air on both cable and broadcast in the Richmond media market and on cable in the Northern Virginia market.

 


