Rasoul pushing healthcare reforms as key to his 2021 legislative agenda

Roanoke Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul is focusing his legislative efforts on healthcare in the 2021 General Assembly session.

Rasoul, the vice chair of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee, filed three bills that will help improve access to healthcare for millions of Virginians.

HB 2079 expands access to patient care via pharmacies. HB 2044 improves access to qualified healthcare professionals by licensing naturopathic doctors. HB 2039 eliminates the requirement that a physician assistant enter into a practice agreement with a single patient care team physician.

Naturopathic doctors are currently unable to order any lab testing, such as COVID-19 screenings, or sending patients for x-rays.

“There are powerful special interests that don’t want these desperately needed reforms,” said Rasoul, who is running for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination. “Private special interest groups should not be driving our healthcare policy decisions in Virginia. As we recover from COVID-19, we should utilize all of our resources and health professionals. That includes naturopathic doctors and pharmacists.”

Another of Rasoul’s bills expands pharmacists’ scope of practice. Among the seven things added to their scope in the bill is the ability to test and write prescriptions for the flu, strep, and UTIs.

HB 2079 would also make permanent pharmacists’ temporary ability to give vaccinations to adults.

“Healthcare is at the top of Virginians’ concerns right now,” said Rasoul. “I’m going to be working hard with my colleagues in the House and Senate to ensure all three of these bills become law.”

