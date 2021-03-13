Rasoul introduces plan to support older Virginians, lower drug prices

Roanoke Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul is touting a plan to rein in the outrageous costs of prescription drugs and help older Virginians live healthily and independently.

Before serving as a member of the House of Delegates, Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination, spent a decade in health care management, including nursing home administration, and helped coordinate bringing the P.A.C.E. (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) to the Roanoke Valley.

Rasoul’s plan includes:

The creation of a state Drug Price Affordability Board to monitor price increases for prescriptions purchased by the commonwealth and set price caps when appropriate

Cracking down on industry middlemen by requiring disclosure of rebates passed between Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), insurers and manufacturers

Allowing drug importation from Canada

Creating a caregiver tax credit

Requiring state approval for utility shut-offs in households where a resident is age 62 years or older

Prohibiting prospective employers from requiring that prospective employees disclose wage or salary history

Read the full plan on Rasoul’s website.

“Having worked in geriatric health care for many years, what I realize is that sometimes people get lost in the system. We need to recognize the dignity in every person, and that’s why I’m excited about this plan that ensures proper respect to the people who’ve done so much for our commonwealth and country,” Rasoul said. “Bold policies to hold down drug prices, to support caregivers and care workers, and to help older Virginians live independent lives don’t only serve their generation today, but will benefit all of us in the years ahead.”

“I’ve known Del. Rasoul since he was first elected, and he has restored my faith in a politician. He does what he says he’s going to do, he’s transparent and he’s accessible,” said Robin Barnhill, a retired health care manager and Roanoke resident of 37 years. “In my household we have a $200-a-month pill. Being retired and on a fixed income, issues like the cost of medication are what I worry about, and these are the issues Sam is looking at to see what he can do for people like me.”

Watch the announcement video with Del. Rasoul and Robin Barnhill.

