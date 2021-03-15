Rasoul hires campaigns director for Impact Center PAC to support Democratic House candidates

Roanoke Democrat Sam Rasoul has hired a campaigns director for his Impact Center PAC to support House of Delegates candidates across the Commonwealth.

Eleanor Roy started in her role on March 11.

“Building up and supporting a strong new generation of candidates across the Commonwealth is the first step to reaching all voters in every community,” said Rasoul, who represents the 11th District in the House of Delegates, and is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “This is about party building. It sends a clear message that Democrats are fighting for all Virginians. The Campaigns Director will provide extra support for those candidates, especially those in rural areas.”

Rasoul started the Impact Center PAC in 2016. Since then, it has offered free training and support to over 2,000 activists around the Commonwealth using innovative, values-centered leadership and communication techniques.

In 2019, the PAC helped more than 25 state legislative candidates.

Roy, a Moneta resident, previously served as the Impact Center’s campaigns coordinator during the 2019 election cycle, and as Rasoul’s legislative assistant in the 2020 General Assembly session.

“Especially for first-time candidates or candidates running in areas where Democrats don’t compete regularly, there can be a steep learning curve,” Roy said. “Our goal is to eliminate those barriers and ensure voters have a choice of diverse voices on the ballot.”

The Impact Center offers free assistance with all facets of campaigning, including fundraising, volunteer coordination, field organizing, messaging strategy, graphic design, and donor research.

More information is available at the Impact Center’s website, theimpact.center.

For campaign assistance, email eleanor@sam4va.com.

Those who wish to support this initiative directly may donate to the PAC on ActBlue.

