Rasoul healthcare bills pass House

Two healthcare bills introduced by Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul have passed in the House of Delegates and will be considered in the State Senate.

HB 2039 would eliminate some of the requirements for practice for physician assistants and student physician assistants.

HB 2079 would make permanent Virginia pharmacists’ temporary authority to administer vaccines to adults so long as the vaccines are included on the immunization schedule by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Many thousands of Virginians lack access to reliable health care in the form of a primary care provider. It is in the interest of their health and the public’s health to ensure their local pharmacist can administer any and all vaccines on the CDC’s Schedule,” said Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination “By codifying pharmacists’ vaccination authority in the state law now, we can ensure better health outcomes in the future.”

Administering vaccines is among the eight things added to pharmacists’ scope in this bill. HB 2079 would provide pharmacists the ability to test and write prescriptions for the flu, strep and UTIs; provide tuberculosis testing and HIV prophylaxis for both pre- and post- exposure; write prescriptions for devices, controlled paraphernalia (e.g. insulin pens) and Durable Medical Equipment to lower out-of-pocket expenses; and prescribe tobacco cessation drug therapies.

