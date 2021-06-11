Rasoul commits to contacting 250K voters to support Dems in House races

Published Friday, Jun. 11, 2021, 11:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul, fresh off a second-place finish in the Democratic Party lieutenant governor primary, has his eyes on helping Democratic candidates in November.

Rasoul announced Thursday that his Impact Center will effort to contact 250,000 voters

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) announced Thursday a commitment to contact 250,000 voters in support of progressive House of Delegates candidates ahead of the November election.

“It’s crucial as we near the general election that voters know they won’t be left behind. We’re committed to uplifting voices of all Virginians, regardless of their zip codes,” Rasoul said. “Whether it be through text messages, phone banking, postcards, or door knocking, our Impact Center team will contact at least 250,000 voters to make sure they know they have a choice on the ballot.”

Since Rasoul launched the Impact Center in 2016, it has trained more than 2,000 activists and candidates around the Commonwealth using innovative, values-centered leadership and communication techniques.

The Impact Center assisted more than 25 state legislative candidates in 2019. Last month, Rasoul donated $10,000 to the current slate of 13 House of Delegate candidates.

Candidates are accepted on a rolling basis. Candidates interested in receiving assistance can email info@theimpact.center, or call 540-904-6905.

Related

Comments