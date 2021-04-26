Rasoul campaign workers ratify historic union contract with IBEW Local 666

Sam Rasoul lieutenant governor campaign workers, in a historic first, have ratified a union contract.

The workers were represented through the negotiation process by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 666.

This afternoon Rasoul will also be joining a rally and march in support of the first-ever union formed by workers at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I am incredibly proud of our campaign’s workers for organizing to make this historic step possible and seeing it through, and I thank IBEW Local 666 for their representation. I could not be happier to say we are a union campaign,” Rasoul said. “As much progress as we have made in recent years, Virginia still ranks near the bottom in worker treatment. It’s time to live our values, and that means supporting our unions and helping workers who want to unionize.”

“We at IBEW 666 are proud to represent this fantastic group of campaign workers! On Sunday night, workers overwhelmingly ratified the new contract, and we thank the campaign for an amicable and productive negotiation,” said Charles Skelly, business manager at IBEW Local 666. “Campaign work is tough work and we are pleased to be negotiating for standards and protections for campaign workers.”

