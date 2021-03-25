Rasoul announces climate rally with Abdul El-Sayed, Sunrise Movement

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul will convene a virtual climate rally following the campaign’s endorsement by the national Sunrise Movement.

The rally comes after Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination, monitored the extraction of tree-sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Tuesday.

The virtual rally will feature Abdul El-Sayed and speakers from the Sunrise Movement and Virginia climate movement, and be live-streamed on Rasoul’s Facebook page on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The rally will precede a volunteer launch for Rasoul’s Democratic Promise program, in which volunteers reach out to Virginians, ask them if they need government assistance, and connect them with services that can help. Those interested in volunteering at the event can sign up here.

