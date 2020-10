Rashid, Warner, McClellan holding Sunday town hall in Ashland

First District Democratic congressional nominee Qasim Rashid is holding a town hall event at Ashland Town Hall on Sunday.

Joining Rashid at the town hall will be U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

The event will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

