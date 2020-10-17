Rashid campaign outraises Wittman in First District in third quarter

Published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 7:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Qasim Rashid congressional campaign raised $581,000 in the third quarter, outpacing First District Republican incumbent Rob Wittman for the third straight quarter.

Wittman’s campaign raised $501,000 in the quarter, covering campaign activity from July 1-Sept. 30, to get to $1.4 million for the two-year campaign cycle.

Rashid, the Democratic nominee, has raised $1.1 million since entering the race in January.

“I’m proud of the fact that our people-funded campaign has been able to continually out-raise our corporate-backed opponent,” said Rashid Finance Director Tino Garcia. “People are excited about Qasim’s candidacy and we’re grateful for each and every contribution. These critical funds allow us to continue to share our issues focused message through television and digital ads, and through our field efforts—so that on Nov. 3rd, we can get the folks of VA-01 the support and representation in Washington they deserve.”

Related

Comments