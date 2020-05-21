Rash of overnight commercial burglaries in Staunton under investigation
Multiple commercial burglaries reported to the Staunton Police Department on Thursday are under investigation.
Burglaries were reported at LSK Properties, located at 630 Charles St., and Table 44 Restaurant, located at 300 Church St., Suite A.
Attempted burglaries were also reported at Crucible Coffee, located at 300 Church St., Suite B, Little’s Attorney Office, located at 300 Church St., Suite C, Newtown Bakery, located at 960 W. Beverley St., and Mommy and Me Consignment, located at 632 Charles St.
Surveillance footage indicates the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves, tan boots, and a black backpack during the burglaries.
A male matching this description was seen in the area of West Beverley Street and South Waverly Street at midnight on May 21.
All incidents remain under active investigation.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.
Callers to Crimestoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards.
