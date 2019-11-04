Raphine man arrested in Construction Lane burglary

Eric Price Keyton, 27, of Raphine, has been charged in connection with an Oct. 23 Fishersville theft.

Keyton was reportedly operating a stolen vehicle from Rockbridge County at the time he entered a building on Construction Lane in Fishersville at approximately 3:45 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 23 and allegedly committed stole thousands of dollars worth of material, including wiring, from a building at the location.

Keyton has been charged with burglary and petit theft. He was served at Middle River Regional Jail, where he has been lodged since Oct. 24 when he was arrested on a bench warrant for fail to appear. Charges related to the truck are pending in Rockbridge County.

