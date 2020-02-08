 

Rapaport reappointed commissioner of Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission

Published Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:58 pm

The Virginia General Assembly has reappointed Robert A. Rapaport commissioner of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission for a six-year term.

Rapaport is currently completing his first term as commissioner.

The VWC’s three commissioners, R. Ferrell Newman, Wesley G. Marshall, and Robert A. Rapaport, serve as appellate-level judges at the agency and direct its operations and staff of 290.

Rapaport, of Virginia Beach, was appointed to the commission in 2017. He is a 1976 graduate of Virginia Tech and earned his juris doctor degree in 1979 from the Marshall Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary.

His appointment as Commissioner follows a 35‑year practice of law with a heavy concentration in workers’ compensation.

Rapaport has served as president of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation American Inn of Court and was inducted as a fellow of the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers in 2018.

