Ramp closures at Exit 188B on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County on Thursday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 60 at Exit 188B in Rockbridge County is scheduled for daytime closures on Thursday. These closures are for milling and paving operations from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

Northbound I-81 drivers can use one of these alternate routes to access westbound Route 60 (Midland Trail):

Continue north on I-81 and take exit 191 to westbound I-64, then exit 55 to Route 11 (Lee Highway) and travel south to Route 60.

Continue north on I-81, take exit 195 to Route 11 and then travel south to Route 60.

Variable message boards will advise I-81 drivers of the ramp closures and alternate routes.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web