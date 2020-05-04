Raise money by taking out a title loan

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 2:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Many people find themselves in a position where they need to raise some money. This could be due to unexpected bills coming in that they cannot cover from their regular income. It could be to make a big one-off purchase or because they wish to invest and need the money quickly so that they do not miss out. If you are in need of a loan, you need to carefully consider your options to determine which ones you are eligible for.

One of the options you have available to you if you own your own vehicle is a car title loan. These are loans that are secured against your car, so your car must not be under finance and must be registered to you. With this type of loan, you can borrow against the value of the vehicle with most lenders allowing you to borrow up to a percentage of the vehicle’s value. This has become a popular and efficient means of borrowing money for many people.

Why Is a Car Title Loan a Popular Choice?

There are many reasons why car title loans have become popular over recent years. One of the main reasons is because these loans can be accessed with ease, even if you have damaged credit. You can get your title loan with minimal stress and hassle, and you can benefit from getting the money you need without having to go through complicated application processes. Getting other forms of credit can be long-winded and is not always ideal for those who need money fast. However, these title loans are great if you want your cash with speed and efficiency.

Another of the things that makes a car title loan a popular choice is that the decision is not based on your credit score, as it is with many other forms of finance. This is ideal for those who have less than perfect credit, as it does not mean they cannot get finance because of their past financial issues. Even if your credit score is low, you can apply for a car title loan because it is secured against your vehicle. If you apply for forms of credit you are not eligible for because of your credit score, this can damage your credit score even further. So, it is important that if your credit score is low, you choose options such as this that are geared toward those with damaged credit history.

Finally, these loans have become popular because they involve far less stress and hassle than many other forms of finance. You can get the money quickly, conveniently, and without any lengthy delays. This makes the solution an ideal one for those who need to get their hands on the cash as soon as possible.

So, as you can see, these loans are a great option for those that need to raise money quickly and who own their own vehicles. You should, of course, make sure you keep up with repayments to avoid risking your vehicle.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments