Rain forces move for Blue Ridge Community College graduation ceremony

Due to forecasted rainy weather this weekend, Blue Ridge Community College’s Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 14, has been postponed and relocated to Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.

