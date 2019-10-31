Rain delays Trick or Treating on the Lawn at UVA until Friday

The University of Virginia is delaying its popular Trick or Treating on the Lawn event by one day because of predicted rain.

The community event will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lawn residents and student organizations will be stationed at each of the 54 Lawn rooms and the West Range to give out treats. New this year, UVA is partnering with The Soho Center to give away two Halloween-themed books, “Fright Club” and “Even Monsters Need Haircuts.” Each trick-or-treater will receive both books.

In its 48 years of operation, The Soho Center, which was founded in New York and moved to Virginia 30 years ago, has given away more than 1 million quality, new, hardcover children’s books to Head Start classrooms, after-school programs, children’s hospitals, Title 1 public schools and other child-related programs.

