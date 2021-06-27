Railroad work in Winchester area to close portion of Valley Avenue June 28-30

A portion of Route 11 (Valley Avenue) in the Winchester area will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday June 28 through the day on Wednesday, June 30. The closure is due to railroad crossing work located between Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) and Route 872 (Hood Way).

Drivers will be asked to use the following detours:

Northbound traffic on Route 11 will be guided to Route 37 north to the Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) interchange, continuing east to Route 11.

Southbound traffic will take Route 651 to Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) to Route 628 (Middle Road) and head north to Route 11. Drivers wishing to proceed to Route 37 can continue on Route 11 north to Route 622 then west to Route 37.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

