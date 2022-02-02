Rahne adds three to ODU Football roster on final signing day for Class of 2022

ODU football added three student-athletes on National Signing Day, coach Ricky Rahne announced on Wednesday.

“Our program is excited to add three more talented players to our team. These three come from areas that we have worked hard to expand our profile. They also represent a much-needed addition of size and physicality,” Rahne said. “We look forward to adding additional players in positions of need before the start of the season. Roster management has always been critical, and finding a fit from both a mentality and talent perspective will continue to be our goal.”

February signees

Tajae Broadie

6-3, 241 – TE

Middletown, Pa./Middletown Area

A three-sport athlete and three-star recruit by 247Sports … A finalist for Mr. PA Football Lineman of the Year for Class 1-3A … Recorded 47 tackles, 12 for loss, seven sacks and 11 quarterback pressures last season. He also finished with 687 total yards, 491 rushing, 196 receiving, and 13 touchdowns in his senior season … Earned first-team All-State honors as a senior and honorable mention as a junior … As a junior, caught 32 passes for 438 yards and seven touchdowns … Registered 53 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Jude Buchanan

6-2, 223 – LB

Vancouver, B.C./Blair Academy

Named the 2021 MAPL Defensive Player of The Year … A two-time All-MAPL at linebacker … Twice named first-team All-State (N.J.) … In six games this season, registered 72 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks … Rushed for 300 yards and recorded 480 total yards and five touchdowns.

Caron McNair

6-5, 298 – OL

Toms River, N.J./Donovan Catholic

Earned first-team All-State honors as an offensive lineman … Recorded 48 tackles, five sacks and an interception on the defensive side of the ball.