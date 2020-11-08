Radio IQ’s Mallory Noe-Payne receives Fulbright journalist grant

Noe-Payne will engage in a project titled “Memory Wars: How we move forward by confronting our past,” which will examine and compare the two countries’ histories of racism. She said she plans to explore what Virginia, the American South, and the nation as a whole can learn from Germany about how to discuss, commemorate, and confront national sin. She anticipates her project will produce a podcast that merges her reporting from Germany with her experience covering these topics in Virginia.

A Virginia Tech graduate and a lifelong Richmond resident, Noe-Payne recalls growing up among the city’s Confederate monuments and wondering at a city struggling with its history rooted in slavery. Her regional stories reporting on home health workers, transgender teens, and Richmond’s Slave Trail have won multiple news awards.

Radio IQ news director David Seidel said that Noe-Payne was deeply involved in Radio IQ and NPR’s coverage of Confederate monuments and the racial justice movement.

“Mallory has worked hard to expand our audience’s understanding of these topics, in Richmond and beyond,” Seidel said. “This program opens up new lessons to explore and continue toward understanding.”