Radio IQ to unveil ‘Appalachian Vibes’ on Saturday evenings

Published Friday, Jul. 9, 2021, 6:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Radio IQ will begin airing “Appalachian Vibes,” a new locally produced hour dedicated to the stories behind local and regional musicians.

The show will air Saturdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 10. It replaces “Your Weekly Constitutional,” which has ceased distribution.

Producer and host Amanda Bocchi notes that “’Appalachian Vibes’ was born by asking the simple question, ‘What is Appalachian music?’” To answer that, she highlights the diversity of music created across the region and challenges listener expectations about those who are performing the diverse music of this area.

Each episode features three artists from Appalachia or nearby. They share stories from their lives that influenced their music. Listeners will hear coming out stories, recollections of race, of tobacco fields, of protests, hotel affairs, loves lost, self-care, violence, and healing. These deeper narratives create a special bond between listener and artist.

The first episode of “Appalachian Vibes” on Radio IQ will feature Bob Boilen, the creator of “All Songs Considered” and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, as well as Ted Zook from the experimental improv ensemble, Fanoplane.

Artists appearing on “Appalachian Vibes” are chosen with input from listeners. Listeners can nominate artists who inspire them to appear on future episodes of the program, online at appalachianvibes.net.

Show host Bocchi is familiar to many as a Radio IQ announcer and regionally as a noted singer/songwriter. A Hollins University alumna with a degree in classical guitar, Bocchi has performed extensively across the region since releasing her first album in 2006. She currently tours with her trio, Amanda Bocchi and the Soul Flood.