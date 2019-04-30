RADIO IQ news staff wins national, regional awards

Richmond Bureau Chief Mallory Noe-Payne was awarded a national Sigma Delta Chi award for Public Service in Radio Journalism. Noe-Payne was recognized for her series Caring: Stories from Virginia’s Home Health Work Force. The series highlighted the challenges facing home health aides, who are predominantly poor women of color. It also detailed efforts to improve their working conditions and better incorporate their work into the health care system.

The national award was in the Radio Market 101+ division. It is the second national Sigma Delta Chi Award won by Noe-Payne. Her 2016 story Not All Felons want to Vote: A Community Worn Down by Politics won in the Feature Reporting category. The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization and includes about 7,000 members.