RADIO IQ news staff wins national, regional awards
Staff members of RADIO IQ were recently awarded a national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists and four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Richmond Bureau Chief Mallory Noe-Payne was awarded a national Sigma Delta Chi award for Public Service in Radio Journalism. Noe-Payne was recognized for her series Caring: Stories from Virginia’s Home Health Work Force. The series highlighted the challenges facing home health aides, who are predominantly poor women of color. It also detailed efforts to improve their working conditions and better incorporate their work into the health care system.
The national award was in the Radio Market 101+ division. It is the second national Sigma Delta Chi Award won by Noe-Payne. Her 2016 story Not All Felons want to Vote: A Community Worn Down by Politics won in the Feature Reporting category. The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization and includes about 7,000 members.
RADIO IQ reporters and hosts were also awarded four regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Charlottesville Bureau Chief Sandy Hausman won two awards:
- Excellence in Writing for Can Tangier Survive Climate Change, as well as several other stories.
- Hard News for Victims of Car Attack Prepare to Testify.
Richmond Bureau Chief Mallory Noe-Payne’s series Caring: Stories from Virginia’s Home Health Work Force won in the News Series category.
Morning Edition Host Jeff Bossert’s newscast from November 7, 2018, won in the Newscast category.
The awards were in the Small Market Radio division in a region that includes Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Regional award winners will now be considered for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced in June. The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.