Radio: Chris Graham weighs in on college football expansion, Banchero’s NBA future

AFP
Last updated:
NCAA NIL
(© Scott Maxwell – stock.adobe.com)

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on college football expansion right now and what might happen to the ACC moving forward as a conference.

Graham also gives his thoughts on Paolo Banchero being drafted number one overall to the Orlando Magic last month in the NBA Draft.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket.

Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.