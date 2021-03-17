Radford jumps out to big early lead, defeats VMI, 12-3

Radford scored eight runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat VMI 12-3 Tuesday in non-conference play.

The Keydets threatened in the sixth, cutting the lead to 8-3 after RBI singles from Trey Morgan and Ty Swaim. The Radford bullpen got out of the jam with two runners on and one out.

Morgan went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI, while Justin Starke was 2-for-5 with a run. Zac Morris had a hit and a run and Cody Warner walked twice.

Alex LaRou and Sam Ewald each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Will Harless was 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs and four RBI for Radford (8-7).

Straton Podaras was 3-for-5 and scored three times.

The Keydets (3-9) travel to George Washington Wednesday for a 3 p.m. non-conference game.

