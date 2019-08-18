Race for the Fallen set to glow in Lynchburg on Aug. 24

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 6:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Race for the Fallen Glow Run is set to light up the night in Lynchburg on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the Riverwalk Trail and Percival’s Island Natural Area.

Enjoy a beautiful night run along the James River with all your friends. The Race for the Fallen Glow Run is a family-fun night race that welcomes participants of all ages and speeds. Race proceeds will benefit the Police Benevolent Foundation.

The race is proudly sponsored by the Lynchburg Police Helping Hands Foundation. The Helping Hands Foundation is a 501©(3) that is composed of civilian and sworn employees of the Lynchburg Police Department, their family members, and many community members who support their agency and the profession of law enforcement. The mission of the Lynchburg Police Helping Hands Foundation is to assist and enhance the quality of life for Lynchburg Police Department employees, both sworn and civilian, and their families.

Be sure to stop by the Lynchburg Police Helping Hands Foundation’s booth at the race and learn more. Then run under our LED glowing inflatable arch and between the inflatable columns! Each registration includes a neon race shirt, glow gear kit, race bag, glowing finishers medal and more! After the race we will have an awards ceremony for the top three finishers in each category. We encourage everyone to come out and take part in what is sure to be a great time for a wonderful cause. Bring the kids, bring the pets (on a leash, please!), and bring all your friends! Bring the whole family out and create GLOWing memories!

The anchor team from WFXR will be in attendance as well. Bring the whole family out to meet your favorite news anchors from WFXR as they kick off the race! Thanks to gracious sponsors, media partners and participants, this is sure to be a great event for a worthy cause.

The Police Benevolent Foundation helps law enforcement officers and their families restore normalcy after a tragedy. The Race for the Fallen was created to honor the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to protect our families, and it is a tribute to the officers who gave their lives to protect our community.

For more information and to register, please visit www.raceforthefallen.com.

The Race for the Fallen Glow Run is managed by the Police Benevolent Foundation (www.pbfi.org).

For more information on the Lynchburg Police Helping Hands Foundation, please visit http://www.lynchburgpolicehelpinghands.org/about.html.

The Police Benevolent Foundationis a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization established by the Southern States Police Benevolent Association (SSPBA) in 2005. Established in 1987, SSPBA has been serving its membership for over 30 years. SSPBA is not a union. It is an independent association with no national or international affiliations.

Like this: Like Loading...