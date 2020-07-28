R95 Reusable Face Mask Reviews (Self-Reliance Association): Is R95 face mask legit?

R95 Reusable Face Mask is a washable, survival mask by Self-Reliance Association that filters away 95% of the particles. On average, homemade masks can filter 65% of the particles. This means you are still at almost half the risk of getting infection. But that’s not the case with this mask since it is made with material that is specifically dedicated to helping protect you.

This way, you can protect yourself and confidently go out despite the fact that there is still no vaccine for C-19 virus. The good news is that the mask isn’t priced outside your pocket prices. This makes it affordable, removing any barrier in buying it.

Have you been closely following the news on the prevailing pandemic? It is true that most of us have found this entire chapter pretty horrible. And so, most of us have tuned out of the news. That makes sense – yes. But this doesn’t mean that you lose track of the information that you need for surviving. Of course, the most important aspect of surviving is using a face mask, which brings us to R95 Reusable Face Mask.

R95 Reusable Face Mask Review

Self-Reliance Association R95 Face Mask is a useful way to survive the pandemic. It is designed in a way that it covers your face entirely, leaving little to no room for harmful agents to make it to you. Note that the mask is reusable, which makes it worth the investment. You don’t just use and throw it. Instead, you can wear the R95 whenever you go out.

As disheartening as this sounds, the N95 masks are short. And, whatever of those masks are left, they are best left for hospitals and nurses who come in constant contact with the deadly virus. You, on the other hand, need to use a facial cover mask that protects you as well as it is reusable so you don’t have to fear running out of masks.

Besides the smart design and reusable quality, this mask is made with material that protects you with about 95% of the foreign agents. Naturally, this speaks in favor of the mask.

Why Do You Need an R95 Reusable Face Mask Anyway?

Did you know that Japan and South Korea have been able to crush the threat that this virus brings solely by wearing masks? Masks are this effective in protecting people and beating the virus from infecting you and others close to you.

You’d also be surprised to know that approximately 15% of the infected people don’t show any symptoms of the virus. This means they can infect you without being aware of it. Again, a R95 face mask can protect you. It can make it easy for you to go outdoors and even spend some time outdoors.

But, instead of using a mask that is ineffective or protects you only partly, use the R95 Reusable Face Mask. It’s comfortable to wear, convenient to use, and protects you properly against the prevailing threat.

What Makes R95 Reusable Face Mask Unique?

Good question and a question that anyone should ask before spending a dime on this mask or any other. Fortunately, there is a study proving how this mask is both unique and effective in contrast with other masks – both the surgical type and the makeshift masks that people are commonly using.

Essentially, a study from Smart Air Filter Company tested 10 different materials that are commonly used to make masks. Of these, makeshift masks – those made of pillow cases, dish towels, and t-shirts performed pretty bad.

For instance:

Scarfs can protect you from 49% of particles only

Cotton t-shirt can safeguard you from 51% of the particles

Silk saves you from 54% of the particles

Pillowcases filter out only 57% of the harmful particles

Dish towel filters about 73% of the particles

Surgical masks filter our 89% of the particles

However, if you look at the R95 Reusable Face Mask, you’ll see that it is the most effective since it saves you from 95% of the particles. Not only is its material such a strong one, but it’s design also helps support this cause.

Hence, with this reusable face mask you get a tight-fitting mask that’s made by professionals and comes with the maximum filtering capability.

Also see R95 face mask customer reviews and consumer reports. What are people saying about this mask? Does it really work? Find out more here!

Some Noteworthy Features

R 95 Reusable Face Mask is comfortable in wearing and its design and fabric are specially engineered to protect you. Apart from being washable and reusable, here are more noteworthy features:

Adjustable nose piece

This ensures that you fix the mask on your nose, which leaves no room for the virus to enter your mouth or nose. This is something that’s often lacking in most other masks whether they are homemade or not.

Removable exhalation valve

These valves allow for easier exhales and fresher air. When you inhale, these values close, making sure that no harmful particles get into your breathing passage.

Disposable 95% air filter

The mask as well as its filter are washable – something that’s pretty worth noting. The flexible mask material ensures an airtight fight.

Over-ear loops

These ensure that your mask does not slip from its place. When you pinch the nose piece tight, you’ll have a mask properly secured on your face.

Removable exhalation valve hole

You can remove these holes so as to use the mask with the exhalation valves.

It is also worth noting that the mask’s material is breathable and stretchy. This maximizes your comfort. At the same time, the filter forms in the mask provide an airtight seal. In this way, you get maximum protection as well as maximum safety.

Benefits

The remarkable features of R95 reusable survival mask already make it worth your investment and showcase the benefits too. However, there is more to the mask including:

The material and making of the mask ensure that there is an airtight seal around your nose, chin, and cheeks.

It is also reusable and washable as per your need, making it extremely budget-friendly and convenient to use

The exhalation value that is part of the mask’s design offers an easy breathing experience so you don’t feel trapped like most people complain when wearing masks

You also have the option to customize your mask with pins and stickers

Where Can You Buy R95 Reusable Face Mask and Pricing?

The best part is that the R95 survival face mask is presently available at a discounted pricing with no additional shipping and delivery charges. Interested folks are advised to purchase R95 masks from the official website of Self-Reliance Association. Here’s the link to the official website.

Get it today for only $39.99, which is down from the original price of $79.98. You also get one free replacement filter with the mask. Together the duo is available for less than 25% the price that is being charged for disposal masks.

What’s more, the payment method is a 2-steps one – making paying simple and convenient. There is also a 100% satisfaction guarantee in place. So, if you are not content with your purchase, which is highly unlikely for two reasons shared below, you can email to the following address Barb@SelfRely.com and get a refund within 24 hours.

Two reasons why you’re likely to be satisfied with this product include positive customer reviews and the manufacturer’s experience. For one, there are several R 95 Reusable Face Mask positive customer reviews that prove that lots of people trust this mask for its effectiveness. In other words, people like you trust this mask.

Secondly, this washable mask comes from people who have been in this business for over 12 years. This speaks volumes of their experience. Besides, you can’t really expect anyone to be in business unless they have been satisfying their customers, isn’t it?

R95 Reusable Face Mask Reviews Conclusion

All in all, R95 Reusable Face Mask is easy to use, breathable, and comfortable to wear as well. You can also wash it any time you want and get it at a reasonable price that doesn’t cut too deep into your pockets. Interestingly, there is also a money back guarantee in place and no shipping charges on top of the price mentioned.

