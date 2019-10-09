Quinnipiac: Voters still split on Trump impeachment, removal

Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, 10:42 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

quinnipiac pollVoters are still split on the question of impeaching President Trump for his strong-arming of Ukraine to get dirt on a political rival.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has 45 percent of voters backing impeachment and removal, and 49 percent opposing.

Last week, the split was 47 percent in each direction.

“Despite a week of blistering partisan exchanges, the sound and fury over whistle blowers and impeachment, the needle hardly moves,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “The country remains closely divided on whether to impeach and remove President Trump from office, and his base remains granite solid.”

Two weeks ago, a strong majority opposed impeachment, by a 57-37 margin.

Republican voters still view the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt,” buying into the conservative narrative, by an 88-8 split.

Democrats view the inquiry as legit by a 92-5 margin.

Independents approve of the impeachment process by a 52-40 divide.

The issue has the attention of voters, which probably isn’t good for Trump. Sixty-one percent of those polled said they are paying a lot of attention to the impeachment discussion, and another 25 percent are paying at least some attention to it.

Story by Chris Graham






augusta free press
augusta free press

uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news