Quinnipiac: Voters still split on Trump impeachment, removal

Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Voters are still split on the question of impeaching President Trump for his strong-arming of Ukraine to get dirt on a political rival.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has 45 percent of voters backing impeachment and removal, and 49 percent opposing.

Last week, the split was 47 percent in each direction.

“Despite a week of blistering partisan exchanges, the sound and fury over whistle blowers and impeachment, the needle hardly moves,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “The country remains closely divided on whether to impeach and remove President Trump from office, and his base remains granite solid.”

Two weeks ago, a strong majority opposed impeachment, by a 57-37 margin.

Republican voters still view the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt,” buying into the conservative narrative, by an 88-8 split.

Democrats view the inquiry as legit by a 92-5 margin.

Independents approve of the impeachment process by a 52-40 divide.

The issue has the attention of voters, which probably isn’t good for Trump. Sixty-one percent of those polled said they are paying a lot of attention to the impeachment discussion, and another 25 percent are paying at least some attention to it.

Story by Chris Graham