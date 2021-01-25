Quick turnaround: #12 UVA hosts Syracuse in Big Monday ACC hoops clash

It’s starting to feel, dare anybody suggest, a little more normal, when you’re in the middle of a Saturday-Monday ACC double.

That’s the case for #12 UVA (10-2, 6-0 ACC) and Syracuse (9-4, 3-3 ACC), who meet Monday at 7 p.m. in JPJ and on ESPN.

ESPN, which sells ad slots to people who deliver pizza, sell trucks – not the ACC Network, which hawks TacShavers, and lawyers trying to get you to sue pharmaceutical companies.

Both teams are coming off nice wins on Saturday. Virginia rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Georgia Tech, 64-62, in prime time last night on that network that your friend’s cousin who has Sling gets and doesn’t even know it.

Syracuse, on MASN, which both exists to and apparently doesn’t want anymore to broadcast Nats and O’s games, defeated #14 Virginia Tech, 78-60, using a 20-4 second-half run to break things open.

‘Cuse, you know, plays the 2-3 zone, and has a thin bench – staples of how Jim Boeheim does things.

They can be frustrating to try to run offense against.

Come to think of it, so can Virginia.

Should be fun.

Sean McDonough and Jay Bilas are on the call for ESPN.

Story by Chris Graham

