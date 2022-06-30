Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4
The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food.
As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
The first to take place will be Staunton’s on Monday, July 4. There will be a fireworks show at Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 10 p.m. This comes after various activities including a performance by Wilson Fairchild and other musical acts at John Moxie Stadium the same day. There will also be a parent-child baseball game at Gypsy Hill, a parade and more.
The day kicks off with the Firecracker 5K Run/Walk with registration at 6:30 a.m. and the event starting at 7:30 a.m.
In the days leading up to the Staunton event, there will also be a Happy Birthday America Pageant at the gym at Gypsy Hill at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
As for Waynesboro, the Sunrise and Sunset Spectacular will be on Saturday, July 9. In a collaboration between the city and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, as well as Destination Downtown Waynesboro, fireworks will start around 9:30-9:45 p.m. at Sunset Park. The show should be viewable from places such as Main Street and Constitution Park.
There will also be both 5K and 10K races starting at 8 a.m. at Ridgeview Park.
For more information, visit Waynesboro.va.us/166/parks-Recreation.
Story by Roger Gonzalez