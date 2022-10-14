Menu
queen city to hold public forum on bicycle lanes along churchville avenue
News

Queen City to hold public forum on bicycle lanes along Churchville Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
bicycles
Photo Credit: Monkey Business/Adobe Stock

The city of Staunton requests public input on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gymnasium about bicycle infrastructure planned along Churchville Avenue.

The forum is hosted by the City of Staunton’s Planning Division. According to a press release, Staunton has contracted the Timmons Group to design bicycle infrastructure along Churchville Avenue. In accordance with the Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, the project will include repurposing vehicular travel and turn lanes where possible to allow implementation of bicycle facilities. Representatives of the Timmons Group will present information on the proposed bicycle infrastructure improvements and receive public comments on the changes to Churchville Avenue.

Any questions about the forum and proposed infrastructure changes can be made to Senior Planner Rodney Rhodes at 540-332-3862.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

