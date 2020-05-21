Quarantine dating tips: Should you turn to dating sites during lockdown?

If you had asked anyone on the street where they thought they would be in mid 2020, you can pretty much guarantee being locked in their house by government order wouldn’t have been their answer. With lockdown still continuing and social distancing being practiced the world over, the chances of meeting new people for dating is pretty slim, so in the face of adversity, should you turn to dating sites? We’re about to find out why you should.

Why Use Online Dating Websites

We’re now in a rare situation where everybody is in the same boat, we are all locked in our houses and have to practice social distancing, and that means that more and more people are turning to online dating. It gives you a safe way of meeting new people that you wouldn’t have had the chance to meet otherwise. Using online dating websites can also give you to talk to new people, so if you are sick of having zoom quizzes with your family, why not look to meet someone new? They can also help combat loneliness. If you are isolating by yourself talking to new people can help you feel better about the situation and there will be a lot of people in a similar circumstance to you.

Social Distancing

Social distancing is being practiced the world over, so it would be irresponsible to go out and meet someone new during this period. You are also very limited as to where you could meet, there are no places to go for a coffee, a drink or even dinner. So use this opportunity to meet people online and hone in those communication skills.

Virtual Dates

If you have started talking to someone who you would like to take on a date once this is all over, why not have a quarantine date? It doesn’t need to be extravagant, you could both order pizza and eat it over zoom at the same time and talk like you would in a restaurant, or you could plan games that the two of you could play. If you really want it to feel like a date, why not try and watch a film together and then spend it asking what’s happening. Nothing feels more like a date than someone interrupting a film neither of you have seen! One of the beauties about virtual dating in this capacity is that you can do it at any time you are both free, there are no time constraints, very few errands to run and no other social activities planned. If the date doesn’t go well, there isn’t that awkward goodbye at the end, simply sign off and say your goodbyes via message.

We all hate the end of a date, when you can’t work out if it has gone well or not, so now you don’t need to have the face to face rejection, which in our opinion is a definite upside to all of this. If you are in the UK, you are now able to meet one person outside for exercise as long as social distancing is practiced. So if your online courting goes really well over a few weeks and you live within a respectable distance from one another, you could always look to go for a walk together. However, driving across country to meet someone new at this time wouldn’t be acceptable.

You’ll Meet New People That Haven’t Done This Before

Quarantine has opened up new realms to a lot of people and online dating services is one of them. Online dating services such as Match and eHarmony have seen a drastic increase in their membership numbers, so even if you haven’t met anyone who has similar interests before you may well meet someone now. Lockdown has brought about a wider pool of people who are in the same situation, they want to meet someone new but can’t leave their house, so naturally turn to online dating! It really is a situation that has the potential to give you endless opportunities that you may not see again once the lockdown is lifted.

Final Thoughts

Online dating sites have seen a huge increase in members over the last 2 months due to quarantine and lockdown measures, so why not make the most of the increase? If you haven’t managed to meet someone before who you were compatible with, maybe now is the time.

