Qualities of good insulation piercing connector

Insulation piercing connectors present a fast and straightforward way of making a tap off style connection. It allows you to pierce the insulation and create a high-pressure connection with the conductor. Therefore, insulation piercing connectors reduce any resistance that results from the connection. Insulation piercing connectors also incorporate the shear bolt technology that will make sure that the connector is tightened correctly.

The market has several insulation piercing connector suppliers and products that you can use as a consumer. However, the service delivery of these products varies from one brand and model to another. Therefore, you have to make sure that you are buying an insulation piercing connector that will serve you with the highest level of precision. Here are some of the tips that will guide you through the selection process. You will discover that the main guiding principles are durability, usability and easy installation.

Material

First, you need to go for weatherproof connectors from copper main and/or aluminium and branch conductors. The advantage of choosing these materials is that they are hard and corrosion resistant. It is good to get a connector that is fit for all purposes and markets. The product should be easy and fast to install and have the ability to create strong connections. The best insulation piercing connectors will combine high-quality materials with a modern appearance.

The Teeth

The teeth should either be of tin-plated or pure aluminium materials. Look at the shape of the teeth as this should prevent water from entering into the conductor, and this will protect it from corrosion.

Insulation Covers

The best insulation covers come from UV and weather resistant thermoplastic. It is good to make sure that the product you are buying meets the national and international standards.

Voltage

The primary goal of the manufacturer should be creating connectors that are appropriate for all low voltage network cross sections.

Pricing

Cost is an important factor because you cannot buy a product that exceeds your budget. However, you need to be extremely careful when looking at the insulation piercing connector price. You don’t have to go for a cheap product at the expense of quality. You may end up spending more in the long run in term of repair and maintenance costs. The only way to get value for your money is looking for reliable products. Look at the reputation of the manufacturer to help you make the right purchase decision. Online reviews for these products can help you make the right choice. You can also get more insights from past clients. The good thing about previous customers is that they always provide an objective view of the product. It is better to spend a little bit more, but you get a reliable product that will serve you for an extended period.

Conclusion

In summary, the basis for choosing the right continuous testing, use of high-quality materials, and the cutting edge technology. Connectors that incorporate the 2-component injection moulding technology tend to be more robust. The most compact products are waterproof and require less material. These tips will help you to choose the best insulation piercing connectors that the market has to offer.