QuadFest events to celebrate JMU Homecoming continue in new location

Despite the predicted unfavorable weather, the James Madison University community will continue its 2018 Homecoming celebrations on Friday, October 26.

All planned QuadFest activities will still take place and begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Festival Student and Conference Center.

Members of the JMU community unable to attend the event are also invited to watch the livestream event from JMU’s Facebook page.

