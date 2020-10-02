Qasim Rashid kicking off GOTV in First District this weekend

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Gaye Adegbalola, Sen. Tim Kaine, and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro will be joining the Qasim Rashid campaign to kick off phone banks during the campaign’s Get Out the Vote kick off on Saturday.

Secretary Castro and Del. Carroll Foy will be speaking at 1 p.m., and Sen. Kaine and Adegbalola will be speaking at 4 p.m.

“There is so much enthusiasm around this campaign,” says Rashid, the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District. “I’m very grateful that my former law professor, Sen. Kaine, and my friends Secretary Castro, Del. Carroll Foy and Gaye Adegbalola will be joining our outstanding team of volunteers and organizers during our Day of Action.

“We have roughly 30 days to get out the vote, and I’m well aware that the greatest resource we have at this point is time. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who is dedicating time and energy into this campaign, let’s work together and win this.”

The Day of Action will consist of virtual volunteer opportunities, click here to learn more.

Rashid’s campaign is also working with CASA in Action, who recently endorsed Qasim, to provide phone banking opportunities specifically to reach out to Spanish-speaking voters. More details here.

