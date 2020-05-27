Pursuit spanning Augusta, Rockbridge, at speeds exceeding 100 mph, ends in arrest of teen
A teen from Chester, Va., was arrested after a high-speed chase that spanned Interstate 64 to Interstate 81 through Augusta County into Rockbridge County.
Clifton Joseph Douglas Jr., 18, faces several charges after the chase, which involved a vehicle that had been stolen in Chesterfield County hours earlier.
The vehicle passed a radar checkpoint on I-64 at 3:50 p.m. at 105 mph, before turning south onto I-81 at speeds at times in excess of 100 mph.
Douglas left I-81 at Exit 205, lost control at the bottom of the exit, entered the intersection and struck a guard rail on the opposite side of the road.
After the crash, Douglas fled on foot over an embankment and through a creek before being apprehended.
