Pursuit leads to arrest: Augusta County sheriff’s deputy on leave after firing round

A Waynesboro man is in custody after a lengthy pursuit that circled through Augusta County, Staunton and into Waynesboro early Sunday morning, but that’s only part of the story.

An unnamed Augusta County sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after firing a round from his department-issued firearm during the apprehension of the suspect.

A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office paints the shooting as being unintentional, and that no one at the scene was injured by the discharged round.

“This incident is under investigation, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave at this time. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping our community safe, and the events leading up to the accidental discharge will be reviewed and addressed,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when a deputy attempted to stop a 2010 Audi SUV being driven by Darryl Tyrone Davis Jr., 35, of Waynesboro, that had entered radar traveling 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on Jefferson Highway in the area of Lifecore Drive in Fishersville.

Davis didn’t stop his vehicle, and continued westbound toward Staunton, and proceeded onto Interstate 81 northbound.

The vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 225 and traveled east on Hermitage Road towards Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department was asked to assist with the pursuit and deployed a tire-deflation device as the vehicle entered the city limits. Several tires on the SUV were deflated, but the driver continued to elude law enforcement.

Deputies eventually forced the vehicle off the roadway, and Davis was taken into custody on charges including reckless driving, felony eluding and weapons and drug possession charges.

