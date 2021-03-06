Pursuit in Madison County leads to crash: Suspect in UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

Published Friday, Mar. 5, 2021, 10:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A pursuit initiated by a Virginia state trooper in Madison County ended with the driver who was trying to flee apprehension in UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

State Police are not naming the suspect, with charges pending, per a release.

The incident started at 1:46 p.m. Friday with a traffic stop on a 2006 Chrysler 300 that was traveling north on Route 29 near Route 230 in Madison County.

The traffic violation was for reckless driving by speed – 75 mph in a 55-mph zone. The Chrysler initially pulled over but took off after the driver provided false information to the trooper. A pursuit was initiated.

The Chrysler continued north on Route 29 when the suspect vehicle attempted to crossover Route 29 and collided with a Southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane.

The impact caused the Ford to collide with a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Route 29 South from South Main Street).

The driver of the Chrysler, a 33-year-old male from Ruckersville, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of Ford, a 60-year-old male from Palmyra, and a 48-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Both of the males were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old male, of Abington, Ill., and a 25-year-old female passenger both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Both the male and female were wearing seatbelts.

The crash caused southbound Route 29 to closed for several hours.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Related

Comments