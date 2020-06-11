Publication has provided valuable price information to Virginia producers, buyers

For 28 years, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Market News Service has produced the Retail Farmers’ Markets publication to report prices from farmers’ markets and farm stands across the Commonwealth.

This free VDACS service, for consumers, farmers, vendors and market managers, is published once a month from May to September.

Participating farmers’ markets submit product pricing information to the VDACS Market News Service for inclusion in the Retail Farmers’ Markets publication. This pricing information includes the average cost of items such as a dozen eggs, vegetables, fruits and meats. In addition, the first issue of each year has a section with historical prices that detail the annual average price of an item over the past five years.

Each market that submits pricing information receives a listing within the publication that includes location, times, website and contact information as well as product availability and prices.

“The Retail Farmers’ Markets publication is a valuable source of price information for Virginia producers and also helps promote the availability of locally grown produce and meat to potential buyers,” said VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. “Market managers and vendors have found the publication’s historical prices to be very helpful in determining their current pricing.”

Anyone who needs the most current agricultural prices can sign up to receive the publication free by emailing their request to Market.News@VDACS.Virginia.Gov.

If you are a vendor or market manager in Virginia and would like to be included in Retail Farmers’ Markets reporting, contact Market.News@VDACS.Virginia.Gov. For inclusion in the June through September issues, the information should be submitted by the 25th of each month.

