Public safety message: Don’t wait to call 911 in medical emergencies

Augusta County Emergency Medical Services wants to make sure that you do not wait until a potentially dangerous medical situation gets worse.

When it comes to a medical emergency, seeking help immediately is always the best and safest way to go.

Emergency medical providers are prepared to provide safe treatment and transport to the hospital. With the added scare of Coronavirus, you may be tempted to stay at home longer and not seek medical treatment, however our crews and hospital staff are using full safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus while tending to your medical needs.

Some changes that you may experience include:

We may ask you to meet us outside during a call for service. We will be wearing face masks and will ask you to put on a face mask, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Your visit to the emergency room will be different because of COVID-19. You will be screened before you enter the building and given a mask to protect you from possible exposure to the virus. All of the dedicated medical personnel you meet will be dressed in appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Because of the virus, hospitals are not allowing visitors to come with you.

While our offices are closed to the public, our phone lines are open and we are responding to your calls. To keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19:

Stay at home if you can.

Wear a cloth face mask if you must leave your house.

If you do have a medical emergency, call 911 for help.

