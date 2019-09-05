Public involvement needed to help Plan Purcell

Fans of Purcell Park and residents from across Harrisonburg are needed as City staff plan the future of the popular destination.

The Purcell Park Master Plan recently got under way, and a public forum is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the process and receive input from residents on what they’d like to see happen at Purcell. The forum will take place at the Lucy Simms Center, 620 Simms Ave., and all are welcome to attend.

The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation team is looking for thoughts on what new amenities residents would like to see added at Purcell, what they are passionate about preserving and updating, and any other comments about the park’s future.

“It’s incredible to see what Purcell has become over the years – starting with a single baseball field to becoming a key part of the lives of so many in our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo said. “We are excited to see what ideas our community comes up with in deciding where Purcell goes from here.”

The master plan will include an evaluation of the current site conditions, amenities and constraints at Purcell before recommending any improvements. The public forum is one piece of a multi-stage discussion that will include additional workshops and meetings, a public survey being launched in October, and presentations before Harrisonburg City Council.

An additional workshop is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. beside the Kid’s Castle Playground at Purcell to more closely connect with park visitors.

“Purcell Park is one of our community’s most beloved spots, so it’s very important to us that the park’s future is planned around the vision and enjoyment of our residents and park goers,” Parks and Recreation Marketing and Special Projects Coordinator Brittany Clem said. “So it’s vital to us to get as much input and feedback as possible as we move forward to help shape Purcell’s future.”

The “Plan Purcell” survey will be available on the City’s website and social media pages in mid-October. Input also can be provided by email at Brittany.Clem@HarrisonburgVA.gov.

Purcell Park is located at 41 Monument Ave. In addition to the Kid’s Castle playground, the park includes three softball/baseball fields, four tennis courts, three picnic shelters, a 1.5-mile walking trail and a pond.





