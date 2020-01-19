Public invited to meetings on Interstate 95 corridor improvement plan

Published Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 12:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The public is invited to attend the third set in a series of in-person meetings reviewing information on Interstate 95 corridor improvements planned for Jan. 27-30 along the corridor.

The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation have been studying Virginia’s 179 miles of the Interstate 95 corridor between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria and the North Carolina border.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board initiated the data-driven study to develop the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan which identified key problem areas along the corridor, potential targeted solutions and areas for additional review and study.

Feedback provided by members of communities, industries, and other stakeholders are being considered as team members finalize the study and prepare a draft plan. The CTB plans to report the study’s findings to the General Assembly during the 2020 General Assembly session.

This final series of meetings will be focused on reviewing results of the study’s findings, which include development of a corridor-wide operations and arterial roadway upgrade plan for implementation. Locations requiring additional study have also been identified. The meetings will include a brief presentation followed by an open house, which will allow attendees to speak one-on-one with study team members.

Public meetings will be held at the below-listed dates and times at the noted locations.

Any questions or comments can be submitted via email to: VA95corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.

For more information about the study or to view meeting materials beginning January 27, 2020, visit VA95Corridor.org.

Related