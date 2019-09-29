Public input sought on Interstate 95 corridor improvements

The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, under the leadership of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), are studying Virginia’s 179 miles of the Interstate 95 corridor between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria, Virginia and the North Carolina border.

The public is invited to attend the second set in a series of in-person meetings through late fall 2019. An online engagement tool will be available for those interested to learn more details and provide input throughout the study’s duration.

As requested in similar resolutions from both chambers of the legislature (Senate Joint Resolution 276 and House Joint Resolution 581) during the 2019 General Assembly session, the CTB has initiated a data-driven study to develop the I-95 Corridor Plan which will identify key problem areas along the corridor, and identify potential targeted solutions and areas for additional review and study.

Feedback provided by members of communities, industries, and other stakeholders will be considered as team members continue study of the corridor and prepare a draft plan report in the fall. The CTB plans to report to the General Assembly in January 2020, prior to the opening of General Assembly session.

This second series of meetings will be focused on reviewing potential targeted safety and congestion solutions along the I-95 corridor.

The meetings will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house format, which will allow attendees to speak one-on-one with study team members, ask questions and provide written comments.

The study team has also developed an online engagement tool as an option for corridor users who may not be able to attend the meetings. The tool will ask users to provide input on various types of improvement solutions and priorities.

The team will hold one more series of meetings along the corridor with additional opportunities for public comments to be received in person and online. The second series of meetings will focus on targeted solutions and the final series will cover recommended packages of improvements.

The Northern Virginia meeting will also include information and opportunity for input on the auxiliary lane project on southbound I-95 between Route 123 and Route 234. The Richmond meeting will be combined with the region’s regularly-scheduled Fall Transportation Meeting.

Comments can be submitted at the meetings or via email to: VA95corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov. The online engagement tool, as well as other meeting materials, will be available on the project website beginning October 7, 2019.

The first comment period will end October 25, 2019. Additional comment opportunities will be available throughout the study period.

For more information about the study, or to view meeting materials and access the online engagement tool, visit VA95Corridor.org.