Public input sought for Commonwealth’s plan for aging services

Community leaders and state officials encourage the public to attend listening sessions in Roanoke and Big Stone Gap to provide input on the development of the next four-year plan for services to aging Virginians.

The Commonwealth Council on Aging and the Local Office on Aging will host a session Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon, at LOA’s facility at 4932 Frontage Rd. NW, Roanoke. The council and the Mountain Empire for Older Citizens will host a session Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at MEOC’s office at 1501 Third Ave. East, Big Stone Gap.

Every four years, the council develops a plan for the Commonwealth to offer guidance to community groups, localities and partners that provide services for older adults. The listening session allows members of the public to discuss and identify the needs of Virginians age 60 and older, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers and family members.

The November sessions are the final in a series of meetings held across Virginia to gather comments on these specific topics:

Older Americans Act core programs, including supportive services, nutrition, disease prevention/health promotion, and caregiver, Native American and elder rights programs

Discretionary programs, including Alzheimer’s disease supportive services, evidence-based disease and disability prevention programs, Senior Medicare Patrol, community-based care transition, chronic disease and self-management, No Wrong Door and programs that support community living

Participant directed/person-centered planning for older adults and their caregivers across the spectrum of long-term care services, including home, community and institutional settings

Elder justice activities, including multi-disciplinary responses, to prevent, detect, assess, intervene, and/or investigate elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation involving adult protective services, long-term care ombudsman programs, legal assistance programs, law enforcement, health care professionals and other essential partners across the state

Virginia’s funding formula and funding allocation to the area agencies on aging

Individuals who want to speak at the sessions, for up to three minutes, may register at the LOA site starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 or the MEOC office starting at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Speakers will be taken in order of registration and are encouraged to provide a written copy of their comments. Each person may register only one speaker at a time. Speakers representing groups and organizations should consolidate remarks to reduce duplication.

Accommodations for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing who wish to attend either session may be made by calling 804-662-9155 beginning Nov. 2. All requests for signing interpreters must be received by 5 p.m., Nov. 9. Interpreters will be provided only by specific request.

Virginians may also join the Roanoke meeting only via computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/888113477. To listen to the session, call 786-535-3211 and use access code 888-113-477.

For questions regarding the Roanoke meeting, contact LOA at 540-345-0451. For questions regarding the session at MEOC, call 276-523-4202.

Submit written comments by Nov. 30 to:

Amy Marschean, Senior Policy Analyst

Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

1610 Forest Ave., Suite 100

Henrico, VA 23229

Amy.Marschean@dars.virginia.gov

