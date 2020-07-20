Public hearings set for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m., in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

They will consider the following requests:

A request by Jessica L. Weinstock, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property she owns, located at 17 Mount View Drive, Afton in the South River District.

A request by Bradley Showalter, for a Special Use Permit to have a farm machinery and equipment repair operation on property owned by Willard H. or Mary Ellen Showalter, located at 230 Cupp Lane, Mount Solon in the North River District.

A request by Zachary A. Dean, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have outdoor storage and sales of farm and small construction equipment, to have a motor vehicle impound yard in conjunction with a towing operation and to have outdoor storage of an inoperable vehicle on property he owns, located on the west side of East Side Highway, approximately .204 of a mile north of Patterson Mill Road, Grottoes in the Middle River District.

A request by John C. Reedy, for a Special Use Permit to have weddings and special events on property owned by Nu-Valley Enterprises, Inc., located at 5086 Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville in the Riverheads District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Virginia, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

