Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals set for Dec. 3

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m., in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

They will consider the following requests:

A request by Kathryn Faulkner, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have short term vacation rentals within the existing dwellings on property owned by Randall Lee or Allison M. Fink, located at 19 and 23 Corey Hill Lane, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Charles B. Alvis, agent for Quarles Petroleum, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to continue to have outdoor storage of three (3) 30,000 gallon bulk fuel storage tanks previously approved on SUP#01-17 on property owned by Dixie Gas and Oil Corporation, located at 229 Lee Highway, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Kenneth Ray Bradley, Jr., for a Special Use Permit to have general outdoor storage of equipment and vehicles and to have a trucking and towing business on property owned by Kenneth Ray Bradley, Jr., Inc., located at 391 East Side Highway, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Ray and Tammy Manning, for a Special Use Permit to have a tree service business with storage of business vehicles and equipment on property owned by Kenneth Ray Bradley, Jr., located at 839 East Side Highway, Waynesboro in the Middle River District.

A request by Monica L. Rutledge, for a Special Use Permit to amend operating conditions #3 and #4 of permit #17-24 and #18-24 to increase the number of attendees to 200 and be allowed to have events more than three (3) weekends per month on property she owns, located at 1808 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope in the Pastures District.

A request by Zane M. or Katherine P. Houff, for a Special Use Permit to have weddings and special events on property they own, located at 2914 Lee Highway, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by John H. Foote, agent for Sun Shenandoah Acres RV, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to continue the existing short term and extended stay campground and to continue to rent out for recreational use the two bedroom cottages, two (2) three bedroom cottages, fourteen (14) room lodges and to continue to have a seasonal restaurant within the beach house on property owned by SA Holdco, LLC, located at 256 and 348 Lake Road, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

